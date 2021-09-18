CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitworth beats Claremont-Mudd-Scripps for first road win, improving to 3-0

By Jason Shoot
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitworth aced its first road test of the season Saturday. Jaedyn Prewitt passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Whitworth scored the game’s first 31 points in a 31-15 victory over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Claremont, California. Prewitt completed 17 of 28 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, both...

www.spokesman.com

