Whitworth beats Claremont-Mudd-Scripps for first road win, improving to 3-0

Despite enduring a long bus ride on a hot afternoon, the FLC women's soccer team scored an early goal and made it stand up as they defeated Clovis 1-0 on Friday afternoon in Clovis. The Falcons were ready to play when the whistle sounded, creating several scoring opportunities in the early minutes before scoring in minute 7. Mia Solorio-Smith found Gigi Hall with a crossing pass into the penalty box, and Hall did not hesitate, putting the ball in the net for her second goal of the season and giving the Falcons the only goal they would need. The Falcons managed several more attacks, including shots that hit the crossbar or the post, but never found the net. Led by sophomores Cassandra Herrman and Nadia Gonzalez, the Falcon defense was up to the task of stalling the Clovis attacks. Freshman goalkeeper Grace Filiau recorded her first collegiate shutout and earned her second victory as keeper.

SOCCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO