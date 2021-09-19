Cadillac Lyriq EV Reservations Are Now Open With a $100 Deposit [Update: They're Sold Out]
GM is hoping for a big win with this EV, and it looks promising. Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 5:15 p.m. ET: Lyriq reservations sold out in minutes, and the site will now tell you "2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022. Contact your dealer for more details."www.thedrive.com
