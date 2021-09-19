CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

BREAKING: Lakewood Police Arrest Two Men In Connection With At Least 17 Burglaries

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood Police Department has arrested two men believed to be connected to at least 17 residential burglaries since July 2021. During the two-month investigation, assisted by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch (LCSW), detectives have tirelessly followed up on numerous leads and employed a host of investigative techniques and strategies to try and identify those responsible and predict the next targeted location.

