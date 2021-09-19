Virginia tops Fairleigh Dickinson in final nonconference match
The Virginia volleyball team swept its third opponent of the weekend after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, Saturday afternoon in Mem Gym. Virginia (7-3) finished the weekend undefeated and won its second and final tournament of the 2021 regular season. Virginia right side hitter Mary Shaffer was named Tournament MVP, while outside hitter Brooklyn Borum also nabbed All-Tournament honors.dailyprogress.com
