Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

Zach Wilson will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the quarterback he replaced in New York as the Carolina Panthers host the Jets. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, wowed during the preseason, while his predecessor, Sam Darnold, starts anew in Carolina after being the Jets' signal-caller for three years. Jets vs. Panthers will also mark the gridiron return of Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey after his injury-plagued 2020 season limited him to just three games. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS games with Paramount+.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO