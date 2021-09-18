CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy start to the work week

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rest of the weekend will be all sunny, but we do have some thunderstorms on the way to begin the work week. We could see these as early as when people are going into work on Monday and they continue through the majority of the day. Umbrellas and raincoats will be essential. Rainfall totals will depend on how thick the line is and how much redevelopment occurs over our area, but expect between 1/2" and 1" of rain from these storms; a couple, isolated areas could see more if the line holds strong, which it could given that these storms will be rolling through when we have plenty of energy and are tracking due east through us instead of north or south of us entirely. In other words, get the plants/crops/whatever you have that needs water ready because we enter yet another dry spell after this rain chance.

KAAL-TV

Light rain coming

For Friday afternoon, we are expecting light, scattered showers that will pepper rain gauges throughout the area. Rainfall will fall short of 1/4" widespread. A weak cold front will move through, and briefly cool us off for Friday night and Saturday. These showers are expected to move through in the 1-5 PM range, with none of these providing nearly a hold up in the commute as the storms we saw Monday afternoon.
KAAL-TV

Starting Cool, Ending Mild This Weekend

After a few showers early on Friday, the rest of the weekend is trending dry for Saturday & Sunday. A spotty sprinkle is possible early on Sunday, but most will get away with the dry forecast for the weekend. Any rain we see won't wash away your plans at the campsite, or up north. Bring the light coats and the warm sleeping gear though, we are starting Saturday chilly, in the upper 30s & lower 40s.
KAAL-TV

Back to feeling like Summer

Despite the official change in season, we still have a few days coming up that will feel like summer. Highs are expected to get into the mid-upper-70s starting on Sunday and carrying over through Wednesday. A warm front is expected to move through early Sunday, and this will be the cause of an increase in temperatures. We will also see a little bit of moisture brought in, but not nearly enough to initiate storms or make conditions feel extremely uncomfortable. All of these days are expected to either bring sunny or mostly sunny skies.
KAAL-TV

Weekend Forecast

Carry on with those weekend plans and Autumn extravaganzas, because this weekend is looking great!! Temperatures are cooler on Saturday (67°F) than Sunday (75°F), but both days bring mostly sunny skies. There is the slightest of chances of an isolated shower or two Saturday afternoon, but it is far more likely that any of that activity stays off to our north east. Enjoy the weekend!!
KAAL-TV

A Few Showers For Friday

A weak cold front will bring in more clouds and a little rain to the area for our Friday. Look for the shower chance to last from 9 AM - 5 PM, with the overall better chance from Noon - 4 PM. Look for a couple tenths of an inch in the rain gauges, maybe close to a quarter of an inch for some. Overall, the rainfall Friday won't be anything significant, and will clear out by the evening/overnight.
