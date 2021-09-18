A rainy start to the work week

The rest of the weekend will be all sunny, but we do have some thunderstorms on the way to begin the work week. We could see these as early as when people are going into work on Monday and they continue through the majority of the day. Umbrellas and raincoats will be essential. Rainfall totals will depend on how thick the line is and how much redevelopment occurs over our area, but expect between 1/2" and 1" of rain from these storms; a couple, isolated areas could see more if the line holds strong, which it could given that these storms will be rolling through when we have plenty of energy and are tracking due east through us instead of north or south of us entirely. In other words, get the plants/crops/whatever you have that needs water ready because we enter yet another dry spell after this rain chance.