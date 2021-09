Lincoln Riley keeps saying things that you want to believe. Following last Saturday’s 23-16 victory over Nebraska, he said the Sooner offense was “just a tick off.”. It’s hard to believe because the 23 points against the Huskers was Oklahoma’s lowest point output of the Riley era. It seems like the offense might have been a tick off in the seventh, eighth and ninth lowest outputs of the Riley era, but more than that the day it scored less than ever.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO