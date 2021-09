The stars are aligned for a virtual celebration of philanthropy as DuPage Foundation hosts its annual benefit "A Starry Night in DuPage" on Saturday, Nov. 13. This year's benefit is being offered in a virtual hybrid format, with both fully-remote and small in-person watch party options available, depending on individuals' preferences. Participants will tune into a brief program beginning at 7:30 p.m. and can participate in a live paddle raise where donations totaling up to $50,000 will be generously matched dollar for dollar.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO