CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ASU won't be able to require COVID-19 vaccines anytime soon

statepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey won't consider allowing universities to require COVID vaccines with full FDA approval. It's unlikely ASU will be able to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon, despite demands from student and faculty groups. The Arizona Daily Star reported in June the governor's office had no problem allowing requirements...

www.statepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach USD won’t require COVID-19 testing for students

The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education voted Sept. 9 against requiring all students to get tested for COVID-19. A motion to require a one-time COVID-19 test for students attending campuses failed on a 2-3 vote (Board Members Dee Perry, Jan Vickers, and Kelly Osborne opposed). Teachers and...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
fox5ny.com

iPhone users will soon be able to add COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet

LOS ANGELES - iPhone owners will soon be able to add a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card to their Apple Wallet, thanks to an upcoming software update. A spokesperson for Apple confirmed that while the feature to add a COVID-19 vaccination card specifically to Apple Wallet is not available just yet, it will be in an upcoming update.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid#Fda#The Arizona Daily Star#United Campus Workers#Arizonans#Reaganspriest
thepioneeronline.com

Biden Administration Issues Vaccine Mandates Nationwide

On Sept. 9 President Joe Biden issued an order to the Department of Labor to enact a mandate that would require all employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are unvaccinated. The order will affect more than 80 million workers throughout...
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Former FDA chief predicts flu season will be a ‘whopper’

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned Wednesday that “we’re in for a whopper” of a flu season due to a lack of immunity in the US population. Gottlieb, who helmed the FDA under President Trump and serves on Pfizer’s board of directors, made the chilling prediction...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for the elderly and high-risk

The United States on Wednesday authorized the use of boosters of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs. The FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) applies to those aged 18 and up for the high risk of severe disease and high-exposure categories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Millions Of Americans

(AP/KDKA) – The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans — despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. But deciding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPBS

Health Care Workers Seeking Vaccine Exemptions

Despite a federal and state mandate that health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, an estimated 3% of San Diego hospital staff still aren’t persuaded to get vaccinated and are requesting exemptions. Plus, whether Gov. Gavin Newsom wins or loses on Tuesday, the recall election's outcome is likely to have big impacts on public health policies and the balance of power in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. Also, how San Diego County is using technology to prepare for a potentially potent fire season. And, with wildfires come lawyers, but victims of previous wildfires have a message for those affected by the recent wildfires: buyer beware. Finally, how San Diego State alum Destin Cretton developed from a student filmmaker to director of Marvel's “Shang-Chi” in this excerpt from the “Cinema Junkie” podcast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Denver

‘In Colorado, We Are Ready’: Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To FDA Approval Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Boosters

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis gave a statement on the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for people over 65 and those at high risk for severe illness or exposure to COVID-19. This comes just hours after the FDA announced its approval. The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on December 15, 2020 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy