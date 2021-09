CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Welcome back, thank you for reading, live long & prosper and Mele Kalikimaka (or whatever greeting you prefer, we attempt to appease all sects of humanity around here). The first week of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books, our favorite football team showed us many of the traits we hoped to see in this, what is expected to be a championship contending season, and the social media arguments about what should or should not be Pumpkin Spice flavored are raging.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO