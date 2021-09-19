CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart Lead USC to 45-14 Comeback Victory Over Washington State

By Austin Grad
It's not how you start but how you finish, those words couldn't be more true for the USC Trojans.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis got injured on the first drive of the game, which forced freshman QB Jaxson Dart to step up in his absence. After trailing 14-0 late in the first half, Dart found Gary Bryant Jr. on 4th-and-9 for a 38-yard touchdown to get the Trojans within a score.

Washington State wouldn't score again, and the second half was All Trojans.

Dart would go on to break the USC record for passing yards in a debut by any USC freshman. He ended the day throwing for 391 yards with four touchdowns in the Trojans 45-14 win over Wazzu. The USC comeback gave Williams his first collegiate win as a head coach, speaking to his motto of 'going 1-0 on the day'.

The young QB made the most of his opportunity, and used star wide receiver Drake London as his security blanket throughout the game. The QB-WR duo built a strong connection early, which resulted in London finishing with 13 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart gave the passing game confidence, as he was able to lead USC to six scoring drives, which put the whole offense into a groove. Dart was also the leading rusher for the Trojans, gaining 32 yards on the ground. The rest of the running game struggled, which resulted in the freshman completing 30 passes on 46 attempts.

The USC defense allowed two touchdowns early, but then shutdown the Cougars for the rest of the game. They held Washington State scoreless in the second half, and forced four turnovers which gave Graham Harrell's offense great field position on several occasions.

Todd Orlando's defense made a statement after struggling against Stanford last week, and it came at the perfect time. Williams was able to make the proper adjustments at the half which allowed USC to turn the game into a blowout in Pullman.

Williams will look to go to 2-0 as head coach when USC hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

