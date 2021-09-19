CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 37 video: Nate Maness stages incredible comeback, finishes Tony Gravely with devastating knockout

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Maness was nearly finished in the first round and then he came back to use almost the exact same punch to finish Tony Gravely in the second round at UFC Vegas 37. It was a wild sequence of events after Maness got caught with a huge right hook that put him down with the end of the round likely saving him from being finished. Maness then stormed back to use a right hook of his own to blast Gravely just moments later in the second round but he wasn’t going to let the fight continue as he just kept throwing punches until the referee saw enough to stop it.

