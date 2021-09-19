CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery woman found on rocks on the Isle of Krk, Croatia

By Tom Kucher
 5 days ago

Police are baffled after a woman with a battered face was found clinging to a rock in the ocean. She has no idea who she is. A woman found on a rock at sea speaks perfect English but cannot remember her name. A fisherman who spotted her waving called rescuers.

