Suspect Armed With An Ax Arrested In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers responding to reports of a suspicious person in Stockton arrested a suspect armed with an ax, police said on Saturday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the report came in just before 9 a.m. from the 6300 block of North El Dorado Street in the Lakeview District.

The suspect—identified as Andrew Bolthouse, 32—reportedly resisted arrest, prompting the officers to use a taser to detain him.

Bolthouse was taken into custody for charges including resisting arrest.

There were no reports of anyone injured or any damage in the area.

