Friends, Family Hold Funeral Service For 15-Year-Old Steven Eason And Call For Justice

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — As the search continues today for the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Steven Eason, his family and friends held his funeral service.

“This gun violence has to stop,” Charmaine Wilson, Steven’s aunt, said. “When does it stop? It has to start somewhere.”

With family and friends showing up at the funeral to honor Steven Eason, the impact he made on his community resonates.

“Just look at the impact he has had on so many people,” Wilson said. “Just look at the impact he’s had on so many lives. Let’s make an impact people.”

As groups gathered for his viewing, highlighted by a motorcade memorial, thoughts of life that Steven will never get to experience came to mind.

“It’s so heartbreaking to know that he won’t enjoy a girlfriend, he won’t enjoy marriage, going to college,” said Annette Smith, a family friend. “It’s just so heartbreaking that we have to go through this.”

His family is proud of his bravery.

They say he tried to create peace before he was shot at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.

“Innocent bystander trying to help somebody out, gave his life for somebody else, just trying to make peace,” Wilson said.

And making a call to everybody to end the violence, in the name of steven.

“It’s time for us to wake up, wake up people. God does not want this. There has to be a change, there has to be a change quick.”

As family and friends buried steven today, police are still searching for his killer.

They ask that if you know anything, to give them a call.