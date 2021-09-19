CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Service For Fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee Held In Roseville

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A final salute to a hometown hero. Fallen Marine and Roseville native Sgt. Nicole Gee was laid to rest Saturday.

Gee was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul last month.

Family, friends and even strangers inside the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville gathered to say a final goodbye. Gee was just 23 years old.

The 2016 graduate of Oakmont High School was known for spreading joy everywhere she went, and family says she died doing what she loved.

News of Sgt. Gee’s death hit hard for many in the Sacramento area, even for those who never knew her.

“You see that picture of her holding that baby, it just, she was…It’s a huge loss to our community,” said Leah Koukol, who showed up to honor Gee.

Strangers filled the sidewalk outside Bayside Church, and although they never met Gee, everyone we spoke with felt a connection.

“My son was in the Marine Corps and got out a year ago,” said Margaret Walsh-Altman.

Her son knew Sgt. Gee.

“They had enlisted in the same Roseville recruiting center,” she said.

He was working there when Gee enlisted. Walsh-Altman says he’s devastated.

“Really enjoyed who she was and felt that she was a great candidate and had such strength as a young woman to go in,” she said. “He was really proud of her.”

As these strangers honored Gee and her sacrifice, they hoped her family could feel their support.

“Your Marine family loves and supports you,” said Jennifer Barnes.

Gee leaves behind a husband, who is also a Marine.

Paula Swetnam
5d ago

this experience has affected us all,in so many ways.a moment in time,we will always remember,even where we were,when we heard.Im so sorry for the loss of such a large messenger,and worthy young service member,of all they need from us now.R I P .Bless your soul.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
