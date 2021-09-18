IN PHOTOS: Warriors fall to No. 13 Minnesota-Duluth 29-23

The Winona State Warriors found themselves down 26-3 at halftime. The second half was a completely different story as the Warriors defense gave up only three points on a field goal to the Bulldogs. The Warriors did get the ball at the end of the game and made it exciting as they were able to move into scoring position with opportunities to score at the end of the game. The Bulldogs were able to keep the Warriors out of the end zone and went on to defeat the Warriors by a score of 29-23 on September 18, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.