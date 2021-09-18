CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

IN PHOTOS: Warriors fall to No. 13 Minnesota-Duluth 29-23

By Craig Johnson
Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winona State Warriors found themselves down 26-3 at halftime. The second half was a completely different story as the Warriors defense gave up only three points on a field goal to the Bulldogs. The Warriors did get the ball at the end of the game and made it exciting as they were able to move into scoring position with opportunities to score at the end of the game. The Bulldogs were able to keep the Warriors out of the end zone and went on to defeat the Warriors by a score of 29-23 on September 18, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Winona, MN
Sports
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The End Of The Game#Bulldogs#Scoring Position#The Winona State Warriors
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy