Louisville wins wild game over UCF thanks to a pick-six with 13 seconds left

TROY, N.Y. - Running back Delano Munoz Whatts caught a screen pass from classmate George Marinopolous at the 4-yard line and the graduate student scampered to the front left corner of the end zone with 33.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a come-from-behind 14-10 victory over Stevenson University in a non-league contest at East Campus Stadium. The Engineers, who won on a late touchdown last week, improve to 2-0, while the Mustangs drop to 0-2. Trailing by three points with four minutes to play in the final frame, RPI forced a Stevenson punt following a three-and-out and began its drive at its own 43 yard line. Marinopolous found Munoz Whatts on the right for a 4-yard gain and then hit D.J. Palmer on the left for seven yards and a first down. A sack by Stevenson's Tashan Fitzgerald made it 2nd-and 17 from the Stevenson 46 yard line, but Marinopolous and Munoz Whatts made up eight yards on the next play. Pass plays of nine and 14 yards, plus a roughing the passer penalty, set the Engineers up on the 12 yard line. Marinopoulos hit Palmer for eight yards to get to the four and then connected with Munoz Whatts in the flat on a 3rd-and-2 that ended up in the end zone.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO