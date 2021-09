The senior receiver kept his momentum rolling after putting up 9 catches for 177 yards against Louisville. Dontario Drummond’s speed proved too much for an Austin Peay defense that looked outclassed all night. His playmaking ability was on display for a fourth down play late in the first half. Drummond lined up as the U-back and slid across the formation on the snap as if he were looking to make a block. Corral held the ball out for the running back, but pulled it away in a play action fake before tossing it to a now open Drummond, who tightroped past a tackler down the sideline for a long touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO