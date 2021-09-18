CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soundscapes: Lydia von Hof | Preview

By Soundscapes
mountainlake.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter and Crane School of Music student Lydia von Hof is introduced to audiences through her blend of jazz and pop tunes at the Strand Center Theatre. Saturday, September 25th at 6PM on Mountain Lake PBS.

mountainlake.org

