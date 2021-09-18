UNBEATEN DAY LIFTS SDSU TO 8-2
The South Dakota State volleyball team hosted day one of the Jackrabbit Classic Friday at Frost Arena and came away with two wins. The Jacks move to 8-2 on the season, the best start for the team since an 8-2 start in 2011. The tournament, presented by Super 8 of Brookings, features host SDSU along with visitors Southeastern Louisiana, Idaho and Drake. The Jackrabbits beat Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 in the morning match (25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9) and swept Drake (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) in the evening matchup.gojacks.com
