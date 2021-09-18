CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNBEATEN DAY LIFTS SDSU TO 8-2

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota State volleyball team hosted day one of the Jackrabbit Classic Friday at Frost Arena and came away with two wins. The Jacks move to 8-2 on the season, the best start for the team since an 8-2 start in 2011. The tournament, presented by Super 8 of Brookings, features host SDSU along with visitors Southeastern Louisiana, Idaho and Drake. The Jackrabbits beat Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 in the morning match (25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9) and swept Drake (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) in the evening matchup.

