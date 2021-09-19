CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland, VA

6 Broad Run Rd, Goochland, VA 23103

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Contemporary Home designed by Richmond Architect Jim DiPasquale (Architectural Digest) in Goochland's pastoral Manakin Sabot, VA; Minutes from all the amenities of Short Pump in beautiful Broad Run neighborhood, only steps from the cart path to Hermitage Country Club! Located on 1.76 Acre Lot this 3,086 home features a FIRST FLOOR MASTER with huge sitting area, dressing room, built-ins, & large closet spaces & spiral staircase to large Loft above Primary BR and Walk-In Attic Storage; recently RENOVATED KITCHEN w/granite countertops, new cabinetry, custom backsplash, HUGE Walk-In Pantry/Laundry Area, Large Eat In Area w/Double Sided Fireplace to Great Room, Wood Floors, Built-Ins; Additional Family Room w/Wood Floors, newer Sliding Doors to Deck, Two Super Cute "Nooks" one used as Guest Room, other as Music Room - great for office, art studio, homework nook; Two Large Upstairs Bedrooms w/ Spiral Staircase, Full Bath; Large 2 Car Garage w/Additional HUGE Finished Storage Space & Two Large Rooms Upstairs - Great Option to finish as In-Law or Teen Suite/office; Tons of Storage - all on a beautiful park-like lot - Must see to appreciate will not last long!

