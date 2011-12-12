CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The skinny on Boston's narrowest home

Boston’s ‘Spite House’ is the narrowest in town, at only 10.4 feet wide.

Related
Lowell Sun

Boston Post Cane finds a new home in Ayer

AYER – When Lillie Jackson was born in 1922, Warren Harding was president of the United States. She has lived through 99 years-worth of memorable and historic events since, including pandemics, wars and epic storms. The world was a very different place back then, said her daughter, Tia Jackson. As...
AYER, MA
Houston Chronicle

Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price. The home in the city's North End hit the market in August for $1.2 million, and the deal was closed Thursday for $1.25 million, according to Zillow. The home “received multiple offers and went under agreement...
NEW BOSTON, TX
NECN

Lights On at Boston's Boch Center

It's lights on for the Wang and Shubert theaters at the Boch Center in Boston, and CEO Josiah Spaulding said that the theaters are taking every precaution to keep it that way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "You get emotional, I'm almost ready to cry, because we've been dark for almost...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's infamous 'skinny house' sells for $1.25 million

BOSTON — A small house with a big history in Boston's North End has been sold again. The so-called skinny house at 44 Hull St. was sold for $1.25 million, according to Zillow. That's $50,000 over the asking price. It was built in 1890. Two brothers inherited the land during...
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

Boston’s quiet revolution

BOSTON — In a few minutes, 36-year-old Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu would take the stage at an outdoor victory party in her Roslindale neighborhood to claim the top runoff spot in this fall’s election for mayor. This is a city that has long been international and proudly parochial, genteel...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Boston parking spot costs $375K, as expensive as an American home

This $375,000 parking spot in Boston is as expensive as most US houses — and is more than 10 times more expensive per square foot. The heated spot is in Boston’s Columbus neighborhood near the Prudential Center. It sits under the Residences at 201 West Brookline, built as a church in 1900 and converted into a luxury condominium building in 2018.
TRAFFIC
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Wenham Street Cinema: Jamaica Plain Garage Home To Community Movie Nights & Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) — It may look like your average garage, but in this Jamaica Plain neighborhood, it’s known as the Wenham Street Cinema. It was started by owner Matt Shuman for a simple reason. “I’m a person that really loves being in community with people and knowing my neighbors, and to me, the Wenham Street Cinema was just an effort to build relationships with my neighborhood and bring people together,” said Shuman. So he starting holding movies, concerts, and events there. They are always free, and always an open invite to everyone. “They bring food often or drinks to share and they chat, they...
MOVIES
bostonagentmagazine.com

What’s the best week in the fall to buy a home in Boston?

According to Realtor.com’s Best Time to Buy Report, between Sept 12 and Oct. 17 is the best time to sell a home in most markets. Optimal homebuying conditions begin this week in Boston, as well as New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis and Portland, Ore. Sept. 12-18 is prime time...
BOSTON, MA
Buffalo News

Technology entrepreneur buys $2.1 million home in Boston hills

Four months after the company he co-founded was acquired by a global insurance technology firm, a technology entrepreneur and seed stage investor paid $2.1 million on a 14-acre estate in the Town of Boston – only the sixth time in recent memory that a home sale topped the $2 million benchmark in Western New York.
BOSTON, NY
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Boston Man Shot as He Left Friend's Home Dies at Hospital

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man shot as he left a friend's home in Norwood has died and the shooter remains at large, investigators said Monday. The victim, Shakim Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was shot at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
NORWOOD, MA
cbslocal.com

Boston Mayor's Race: Candidates On Boston Police

On Tuesday, September 14, a preliminary election will choose two mayoral candidates to compete in the November 2 runoff. WBZ TV's Jon Keller is talking to all 5 candidates in the race about the police department.
BOSTON, MA
dgmlive.com

Boston. Pat Mastelotto's Birthday

Each day I ask someone from the band to join me at the end of the Royal Package. Each of them is very special and different in their own way, and generally very willing. Sometimes, however, when I appear at the end of the soundcheck, I spy someone making a hasty retreat in the opposite direction, usually because they have already made other plans. In New York, I asked both Tony and Pat, but both were busy that evening – which was fine as Jakko was available. Pat must have said “but I’m available tomorrow” – although at the time I had not realised that this would be his birthday.
NEW YORK STATE
boothbayregister.com

WE ARE IN THIS WEEK’S BOSTON GLOBE!

Thank you to the great folks at the Boston Globe who came to visit- we appreciate you!. Read the article here: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/08/lifestyle/following-maine-oyster-trail/?p1=BGSearch_Overlay_Results. We can ship oysters and lobsters to your home, or pack-to-travel!. Scully Sea Products is famous for providing Maine’s finest oysters and other shellfish products to discerning customers...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
