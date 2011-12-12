The skinny on Boston's narrowest home

Each day I ask someone from the band to join me at the end of the Royal Package. Each of them is very special and different in their own way, and generally very willing. Sometimes, however, when I appear at the end of the soundcheck, I spy someone making a hasty retreat in the opposite direction, usually because they have already made other plans. In New York, I asked both Tony and Pat, but both were busy that evening – which was fine as Jakko was available. Pat must have said “but I’m available tomorrow” – although at the time I had not realised that this would be his birthday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO