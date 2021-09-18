CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speak Up at DeSaulnier’s “New Energy Economy” Town Hall, September 22

sunflower-alliance.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin an important town hall on the “New Energy Economy and Contra Costa” sponsored by Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, author of H.R. 1817, Protecting Workers for a Clean Future Act. You don’t have to be a resident of District 11 to attend. The Representative will share his perspective on the impacts of transitioning away from dirty energy in Contra Costa and the East Bay, and his “efforts in Congress to support the workforce so that no one gets left behind as we move to a clean energy future.”

www.sunflower-alliance.org

sunflower-alliance.org

People vs Fossil Fuels, Washington DC, October 11 -15

From October 11 to 15, thousands of people will take action at the White House, participate in civil disobedience, and demand that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels. Representatives from frontline organizations issued an invitation to join the action. “We, the undersigned, come from the trenches in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sunflower-alliance.org

Newsom Climate Justice Demo, September 28

Tell Governor Newsom: The recall is over but the fight for Climate Justice is not!. Join climate, environment, and public health advocates to start the clock on Governor Newsom’s post-recall climate justice agenda with a demonstration on the steps of the Capitol Building in Sacramento. As the public health cost...
ADVOCACY
Vindy.com

Rep. Bill Johnson’s town hall was disgraceful

During his recent “telephone town hall,” U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, ranted, engaged in his customary fearmongering and spewed a lot of misleading information. Johnson tried to blame President Biden for the entire Afghanistan fiasco, apparently forgetting his own party’s responsibility for immersing us in that quagmire in the first place. While Johnson was eager to talk about Afghanistan, most Americans are more concerned about the real threat of right-wing domestic terrorists operating within our borders. According to the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other law enforcement agencies, right-wing domestic extremism poses greater danger to the U.S. than Islamist terrorists. But Johnson doesn’t want to talk about that, because he knows reasonable analysis of the facts will find he and his party are complicit in the rise of right-wing violence, including the Jan. 6 terrorist attack aimed at overthrowing democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY INVITES CUSTOMERS TO JOIN TELE-TOWN HALL SERIES

Interactive event directly connects leadership and customers for engaging conversation and surveys on future clean energy plans. Sept. 10, 2021 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is inviting customers to attend a tele-town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 7 – 8 p.m. The event will feature CPS Energy’s President & CEO, Paula Gold-Williams, Chief Power Sustainability & Business Development Officer, Frank Almaraz, and Senior Director of Products & Services, Andrew Higgins.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mark Desaulnier
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats are again waging a battle of wills over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says no member of his party will support a bill lifting or suspending the debt limit – even though […] The post Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Housing shortage is ‘single greatest concern’ in Louisiana, governor says

A shortage in housing is the single greatest concern in Louisiana with an estimated $2.5 billion in unmet housing needs due to Hurricane Ida on top of the $900 million still needed due to the storms that struck the state over a year ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. The governor has been in […] The post Housing shortage is ‘single greatest concern’ in Louisiana, governor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

The US government plans to default on debt the dishonest way

Debt troubles in China and Washington, D.C. helped boost safe-haven demand for precious metals early this week. By Thursday, however, investors piled back into stocks and sold safe havens like gold and silver again. Platinum is making news for an unusual reason that has nothing to do with its primary...
U.S. POLITICS

