Bullstrap minimalist Leather AirPods Case uses micro-precision technology and 2 leathers

By Lauren Wadowsky
 5 days ago
Carry your AirPods around in style with the Bullstrap Minimalist Leather AirPods Case. This lovely earbud accessory features micro-precision technology to minimize bulk and provide a slim design. Then, it uses two different types of leather—soft, textured leather on the top and a smoother one on the bottom. And these leather portions are stitched together with double nylon thread. What’s more, it doesn’t matter whether you use wireless chargers or standard ones; this leather AirPods Case can handle both. Moreover, the microfiber lining protects the AirPods from dust and scratches. Furthermore, the two-piece design makes it easier to open and close. Finally, available in 2 colors—Black Edition and Terra—this leather good is sure to suit your style and keep your Apple earbuds secure.

