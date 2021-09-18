Skywatch for Sept. 19-25: Harvest Moon arrives Monday night
Sunday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the northern sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 8:52 p.m. When the spacecraft reaches its highest point two minutes later, it will be within the bowl of the big Dipper 15 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The ISS disappears a little less than 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon at 8:57 p.m., when the station enters the Earth’s shadow.tulsaworld.com
