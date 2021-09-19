Teaching Racially Sensitive Material at SLU
Imagine being the only person of color in an English classroom, and a white professor reads aloud a racial slur to a class whose remaining students are white. Over the summer there was a professor who used the n-word while reading a poem in class. Granted, there was a preface regarding the contents of this poem, but not to the necessary extent for students to understand and process further. The use of racial slurs in class is not a new experience that Black students have faced. Markedly, this type of behavior is something that has been a reoccurrence at St. Lawrence University for a while.thehillnews.org
Comments / 0