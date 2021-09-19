Teaching Racially Sensitive Material at SLU

Term time only plus 2 Inset days – 32.5 hours per week. This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly successful, outstanding, oversubscribed, mixed, multi-cultural high school in West London. We are in the top 120 schools nationally for student progress. Our Teaching Assistants play a critical role in the support of our SEN students, both in and out of the classroom. Your support of our students is vital. We offer a wide range of training opportunities within the SEN field, plus many of our former Teaching Assistants have gone on to join our Teaching Training Programme here at Greenford High School. We will accept applications from ex-GHS Students, those looking to eventually become teachers and those looking for temporary or part-time work.

