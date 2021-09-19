CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Teaching Racially Sensitive Material at SLU

By Christopher Urban
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being the only person of color in an English classroom, and a white professor reads aloud a racial slur to a class whose remaining students are white. Over the summer there was a professor who used the n-word while reading a poem in class. Granted, there was a preface regarding the contents of this poem, but not to the necessary extent for students to understand and process further. The use of racial slurs in class is not a new experience that Black students have faced. Markedly, this type of behavior is something that has been a reoccurrence at St. Lawrence University for a while.

County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
an17.com

Two SLU students among first class of R.F. Lewis Scholars

HAMMOND – The University of Louisiana System has launched a program to enhance the educational experiences of exemplary Black male students. Two students from each of the system’s nine member institutions, including Southeastern Louisiana University, are participating in the inaugural cohort of the R.F. Lewis Scholars program, a three-year initiative that focuses on academics, social advancement and community service.
COLLEGES
unewsonline.com

Meet Dean Donna, SLU’s Dean of Students

Donna Bess Myers was appointed Dean of Students on August 4, 2021 after serving as interim Dean of Students since January 2020. Previously, she served as the Assistant Dean to former Dean of Students, Dr. Mona Hicks, who left SLU at the end of 2019 to build a Student Development Office at Stanford University.
COLLEGES
slu.edu

SLU’s Pius Library Named Missouri Library of the Year

Martha Allen, assistant dean of User Services and professor at SLU’s Pius Library, said the recognition is due to library faculty and staff response to unique challenges brought on by the pandemic. In March of 2020, when a city-wide mandate forced most buildings on SLU’s campus to close, Allen says Pius Library remained open and began the transition to online services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Journal

Teaching a tragedy

The annual Patriots Day Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Madison County Courthouse, Friday. First responders along with members of the community gathered to remember what happened, Sept. 11, 2001. "Thank you for coming today to remember those that gave their lives on this day 20 years ago, those that...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Daily Collegian

UMass SGA releases statement in response to allegations against Theta Chi fraternity

Following recent protests outside the Theta Chi fraternity at the University of Massachusetts on Sunday, the Student Government Association released a statement standing with survivors of sexual assault and harassment. “Today, we write to you to stand unequivocally with survivors of sexual assault harassment, and to condemn the acts of...
AMHERST, MA
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Suicide in the Black Community

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about suicide. Strange way to start a piece, I know, but I think it holds merit to the topic. Suicide. In the fifth grade I wrote a paper on the subject because it happened in my family, on my mother’s side. Her cousin’s father committed the act and as it was explained to […]
SOCIETY
