Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' Wins TIFF People's Choice Award

By Ellise Shafer
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” won the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Platform Jury prize went to “Yuni,” directed by Kamila Andini, while the People’s Choice Documentary Award winner went to “The Rescue,” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award went to “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau.

Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (September)

Veteran British actor Timothy Spall feels like he’s been on the verge of an Oscar nomination more than a few times and he might have one of his best chances in years with Spencer. A staple performer in the films of Mike Leigh, Spall was probably on the cusp of...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Jane Campion, Asghar Farhadi Talks Added to London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6 – 17) has added George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe, to the program. Clooney is expected to be in attendance. The film follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Also added to the programme is Indonesian filmmaker Edwin‘s film adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin – “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.” The festival has also revealed the first of its 2021 Screen Talk line-up, which is supported...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Belfast’ Writer-Director Kenneth Branagh and Star Jamie Dornan On Creating This Personal Film And What Makes A “Belfast Man” – TIFF Studio

In his most personal film to date, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast tells the story of a fictional nine-year-old version of himself during the Troubles in late ’60s Northern Ireland. “It’s really the story of something that happened to me when I was nine years old,” says Branagh, “that happy life with...
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

With the Toronto Prize, Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ boosts Oscar hopes.

With the Toronto Prize, Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ boosts Oscar hopes. Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white ode to the hometown he fled as a boy, “Belfast,” has increased its image as an early Oscar favourite by earning the coveted top prize at the Toronto film festival on Saturday. The People’s Choice Award at North...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh's Personal Story Could Hit Home with the Scribes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’, ‘Last Night In Soho’ & ‘Spencer’ Among Those Movies Not Eligible To Compete For TIFF’s Top Prize, The People’s Choice Award

When a studio is looking to get traction on their awards season contender, there’s no better start at this early point in the fall than the Toronto International Film Festival’s Grolsch People’s Choice Award. The top prize at the Great White North cinema fest has often been a predictor of Oscar’s Best Picture, or notable contenders, i.e. in the last 20 years, the TIFF People’s Choice awards winner has continued on to win Oscar’s top prize 5x including last year’s Nomadland, 2018’s Green Book, 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, 2010’s King’s Speech and 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. However, this year, three of the fall’s most buzziest awards season...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts slugfest: Is ‘Belfast’ the one to beat (for now)? [WATCH]

The Emmys are over, which means we can now turn our full focus on the Oscars. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss their early picks and if “Belfast” is on the fast track to becoming the Best Picture favorite. While the Kenneth Branagh film is in only in sixth place in the odds, both of us have it in the top spot following its reception at various festivals earlier this month and its Audience Award victory at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend. An Audience Award win signals at least a...
MOVIES
Variety

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation ‘The Hanging Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.” Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. The Sky Original film is a U.K.-Italian co-production from Sky, ITV Studios’ Cattleya and Groenlandia. It will be broadcast on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The adaptation is written by Stefano Bises (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Gomorrah”) and directed by Emmy-nominated Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”). “I am in the middle of filming and I could have not hoped...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

The full ‘Spencer’ trailer ends with one killer line from Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana

Last month’s teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín‘s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, left everyone wanting more, and now we’ve got more. The full-length trailer for the drama dropped Thursday, giving a longer look at Stewart’s transformation into the beloved, doomed royal. For one, we can finally hear more of Stewart absolutely nailing Lady Di’s distinctive voice, which was teased at the end of the first trailer. The two-minute clip showcases the plot of the film, which covers three days: Diana arriving at Sandringham for Christmas in the early 1990s as her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) continues to...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

New York Film Festival Provides a 'Local' Platform for the Year's Top Films

After going entirely digital in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the New York Film Festival is returning to its Upper West Side home starting today. The 59th edition of the festival, running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10, will feature a lineup that includes 65 narrative features and shorts and 29 documentaries. Selected films will play in one of four sections – Main Slate, Spotlight, Currents or Revival.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'On The Verge,' 'In Treatment' 'Germinal' to Be Showcased in Colcoa's TV Section (EXCLUSIVE)

Colcoa, the L.A.-based French film and series festival, has unveiled the television section of its upcoming 25th anniversary edition. “In Treatment,” Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s French adaptation of the original Israeli series “BeTipul”; Julie Delpy’s series debut “On The Verge”; and “Germinal,” the 19th century-set ambitious period series adapted from Emile Zola’s masterpiece created by Julien Lilti (“Hippocrate”) are among the nine TV titles set to have their North American premiere at Colcoa.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy Face a Surreal Cat Obsession in ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which follows the life and work of a British artist. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the painter whose work — playful and even psychedelic — helped to permanently alter the public perception of cats. Set between the late 1800s and 1930s, the story follows Wain on his journey of supporting his family and eventually falling in love while capturing the “ridiculous, frightened and brave” nature of cats and their world. At the trailer’s start, the burgeoning love story between Wain and his...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Review: Denzel Washington Leads a Stellar Cast in Dreamy Shakespeare Noir

The Scottish Play has been adapted into more than 25 different movies since J. Stuart Blackton first gave it a whirl in 1908, and yet Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is such a strange hybrid between cinema and theater that it seems to exist in a realm all its own. Shot in atemporal black-and-white on a Los Angeles soundstage made to resemble the half-empty guts of a leaky snow-globe, this dark lucid dream of a film might be the latest example of a grand tradition, but its hermetically sealed design makes it sound more like an echo chamber. There...
MOVIES

