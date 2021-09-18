'Dreaming Zenzile' opens Rep season with triumphant show

South African activist and singer Miriam Makeba visited playwright and singer Somi Kakoma—known in jazz circles by her first name only—in her dreams. It was 11 years ago, and Somi was mourning her father. Dreaming Zenzile, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ mainstage production showing through October 3 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, is Somi’s examination of those visions of Makeba. Makeba, played by Somi, demonstrated against apartheid, introduced the West to Zulu music (her hit “Pata Pata” is instantly recognizable), and won a Grammy with her mentor, Harry Belafonte. But Dreaming Zenzile is more than a play-musical hybrid that doubles as a biography of the activist-singer's life. In 2021, it also implores the viewer to reflect on freedom, race, and immigration.

