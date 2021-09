Raise your hand if you came out on the losing side of last night’s ‘Monday Night Football’ contest. Good lord, that was absolutely infuriating. Like many, I had the Baltimore Ravens -3.5 and felt like I was getting great value. The Ravens looked great out of the gate and the defense was making life difficult for Derek Carr. Down the stretch, the Ravens had several chances to put the game away. Then Ty’Son Williams whiffed on a block and Jackson ended up fumbling in overtime. The Raiders went down and scored on a Zay Jones touchdown to win it.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO