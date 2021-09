Although spring has come and gone, it continues to be alluded to via sneakers like the Nike Blazer Low ’77. Recently, a women’s-exclusive proposition has emerged with a predominantly white arrangement. Suede reinforcement at the tip of the toe and lateral forefoot, however, introduce faint shades of brown and pink, respectively. Profile swooshes and “NIKE”-branded heels also partake in the pastel mix, indulging in varying hits of tan. As the Nike Blazer-variant’s name suggests, exposed foam tongues and “colorless” sole units are transported from 1977 to the modern offering for a look that evokes nostalgia.

