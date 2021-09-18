Rural Photographic Poetry: Eddie Chamblee #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica 🍑

In the midst of our troubles, in the midst of our despair, sometimes we come to wonder if the Creator we serve really cares. Oh yes! It can be a painful process, when walking through storms, alone. It is a painful one, no doubt. Nevertheless, there moments of feeling discouraged; wanting to move on and escape those pains of reality. Asking yourself over and over, again, you begin to wonder, does Yeshua Ha Maschiach still care? There is no other way to put it. Plain and simple, has to address the issues of what it feels like to question the presence of the Most High, in our lives? Too often, church organizations fail to address these frustrations; especially, within Black American Church culture. On the contrary, Black Americans (and especially, Black American women) are told to silent their frustrations, in the midst of any hardships they are experiencing. Yet, while we are addressing certain hardships, let it be known that human frustrations towards any state of imbalance is natural. It’s a natural part of life to lose faith and hope. These very feelings are real, and they should definitely not be ignored. That’s for sure. Unfortunately, when it comes to Black American women and girls, there are those realities of being silenced for feeling pain, frustration, and rage for one’s circumstances. Let’s make it very clear that there are particular pains, which are specific to Black American girls and women. Those pains need to be honored; no question about that.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO