Photography

Rural Photographic Poetry: Eddie Chamblee #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica 🍑

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurple and yellow blankets lay across the grass. Traces of royalty and the golden gates of sparkle comforts the tenderness of perfect serenity. Sparkles of royalty, unfold. Love kisses treasures through the wind. What more lays awakened into the blankets of Georgia sunsets and gentle winds?. Blow on through, fly...

thriveglobal.com

