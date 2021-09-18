CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Phil Mickelson, Max Homa 'get on a little heater' to close third round at Fortinet Championship

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQMo8_0c0YRYSB00
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NAPA, Calif. – Walking from the ninth tee to No. 10 at Silverado Resort & Spa’s North Course, Phil Mickelson wheeled toward fellow playing competitor Max Homa and said, “Let’s get on a little heater on the back.”

To that point, Homa had traded three birdies with two bogeys and Mickelson two birdies and a bogey as they both turned in pedestrian front-nine scores of 1-under 35. But the pep talk worked.

Mickelson strung together five birdies in a row after a sloppy bogey at No. 12 and Homa went one better with six birdies in all, including the final three holes. It added up to 67 for Mickelson and 65 for Homa as they charged up the leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship in the third round.

“Max, playing as well as he did shooting 6 under on the back, made my round feel not as great, but it was still fun,” Mickelson said.

Lefty was even for the day after blocking a 4-foot putt left of the hole. But it didn’t deter him. He capped his five-birdie stretch with a 24-foot birdie putt at No. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNoGf_0c0YRYSB00

“I just felt like I had been putting really well all week and I just needed to settle down and let one go in, not force it,” said Mickelson, who improved to 10-under 206 through 54 holes. “I needed to get a couple of fairways hit because so much easier from the fairways getting to these pins. I just rolled a couple in, so it was nice.”

Mickelson has been using a longer arm-lock model this week and has found it mostly to his liking. He ranks fifth through three rounds in Strokes Gained: Putting.

“It’s how I putted as a kid. Like I always had a lot of forward press and all it’s doing now is getting in the same position as a kid, but it’s getting to that same position every time,” explained Mickelson. “I’m not overpressing, I’m not underpressing, so my launch characteristics when I get on the Quintic system is very consistent and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Mickelson’s hot run on the back nine lifted him into the top 10 (T-7) heading into the final round and lurking just three strokes behind leader Mito Pereira of Chile, who was still on the course at 13 under through 13 holes.

“I’m in a position where a good round tomorrow will do some good, and it’s fun to have a little later tee time and to feel some of the nerves and so forth,” Mickelson said. “I know I’m going to have to shoot probably 7, 8, 9 under par to have a chance, but either way it’s fun having that chance.”

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
warriorscentral.com

📹: Stephen Curry Left Screaming In Fear By Phil Mickelson’s Infamous Trick Shot

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been in virtually every pressure situation throughout his decorated NBA career. As it turns out, however, the former back-to-back MVP still isn't immune from the occasional moment of terror. This is exactly what golf legend Phil Mickelson brought out in Curry in a recent encounter between the two sports icons.
NBA
golfmagic.com

"This is PATHETIC": Phil Mickelson SLAMS RUMOUR of USGA shortening driver shafts

Phil Mickelson has slammed rumours that the USGA may be changing the maximum length that is allowed on driver shafts. According to reports, the maximum length of a driver shaft could be altered to 46 inches as opposed to 48 inches, which Mickelson believes promotes "violent swings" and makes golf "less fun."
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces His Role For The Ryder Cup

2021 has been an incredible bounceback year for golfing legend Phil Mickelson. After an eight-year drought in the majors, Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship – and he’s being rewarded with a special role in this year’s Ryder Cup. On Wednesday, Mickelson announced that he has been named assistant captain...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Golf.com

‘Naughty:’ Phil Mickelson coaches marshal in rules incident, gets fortunate drop

Phil Mickelson, in order on Friday on the par-5 18th on the Silverado Resort and Spa North Course, hooked his tee shot into the rough closer to the 1st hole, aimed at the right side of the spectator tent circling the green, hit his ball right of it, landed it in a small gap between the tent and a penalty area, saw a marshal had picked it up, had the marshal drop it and gave her the ball.
GOLF
Golf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Max Homa feeds off Phil's energy, Phil putts like a kid again and Maverick McNealy overcomes sluggish start

Playing in front of a home crowd this week, California native Max Homa expected plenty of love. But on Saturday, even with his own mini cheering section following his every move, he was still second fiddle in his group. That's part of the deal when you're playing alongside fellow Cali native Phil Mickelson, who would draw a large crowd if he was playing on the moon.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil being Phil: Mickelson begins 31st PGA Tour season with an up-and-down round that was anything but boring

The record shows that Phil Mickelson began his 31st season on the PGA Tour in Thursday’s first round of the Fortinet Championship. His work over the 18 holes at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, California, however, was the same old, same old we’ve seen out of Mickelson the previous 30 years – an up-and-down journey en route to putting his signature to the scorecard.
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortinet#Silverado Resort Spa#Quintic
chatsports.com

Justin Thomas pulls Phil Mickelson prank on fans after team dinner in Atlanta

Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense. Speaking this week on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Thomas recounted a story from last week’s U.S. team dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta, where afterward Thomas decided to play a joke on some unsuspecting fans who were waiting outside another of the hotel’s restaurants.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson takes driver off deck from trees because why the hell not

Well before that magical weekend in May, Phil Mickelson was beholden not so much to the competition but to a command known only to him. He wanted to win, wanted to compete, yes, but he would do so in a way others would only entertain if they were goofing around with friends or on the range. Phil had work to do, but he would have fun while he did it.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Volunteer throws Phil Mickelson's ball and calls him "Naughty!"

Phil Mickelson turned a troubling situation into a positive one after a volunteer picked up his golf ball on day two at the Fortinet Championship. Mickelson sent an errant shot into the grandstands but then an on-course volunteer decided to pick up his ball. Golf's oldest major champion then walked...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka DIDN'T HANDLE Phil Mickelson body language when battling for USPGA

Brooks Koepka said that he couldn't handle Phil Mickelson's body language when they battled it out for the PGA Championship back in May. Mickelson overcame Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his sixth major championship and to become golf's oldest ever major champion at the age of 50. Speaking to...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

What's Next For Phil Mickelson, Who's Probably Done for 2021

Phil Mickelson putted out on Sunday at the BMW Championship, and likely on the 2020-21 season. Mickelson’s four rounds at Caves Valley (68-77-68-74) added up to 1 under par and left him tied for dead last at the BMW Championship. The numbers also left him 70th in the post-BMW FedExCup standings, which means he will not pass “Go,” will not collect $200 and, although he is not headed straight to jail, he will not be among 30 finalist in the Tour Championship.
GOLF
USA Today

Tiger Woods has always been deeply involved in U.S. team events. Expect him to contribute to this Ryder Cup, too.

He’ll be in their heads; he’ll be in their ears; he’ll be in their hearts. Whether or not Tiger Woods sets foot on the grounds of Whistling Straits for the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup – and it’s highly unlikely he’ll fire up the jet and drop in for a surprise visit given his once-again hobbled status following a one-car accident resulting in a broken right leg, ankle and foot – his enormous standing and voice will nonetheless carry weight in the USA’s team room and across the massive Straits Course by Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Homa wins Fortinet for third title as Ryder Cup moves to center stage

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Max Homa made good on a promise to his wife to “do...
GOLF
The Spun

Former PGA Star Has Blunt Message For Brooks Koepka

The 2021 American Ryder Cup team is set, but former PGA star Paul Azinger believes one player should consider giving up their spot. During a recent interview with Golf Digest, American golfer Brooks Koepka explained how it’s difficult for himself to transition into the team dynamic of the Ryder Cup, calling it “different,” “hectic” and “a bit odd.”
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Honest Admission On Her Professional Career

Paige Spiranac has proven over the years that she’s extremely passionate about golf. That being said, she knows that she has her own limits when it comes to competing on the course. On Wednesday, one of Spiranac’s followers asked her why she’s not part of the Ladies Professional Golf Association....
GOLF
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods continues to recover from the serious injuries suffered in his car accident in Southern California earlier this year. The 15-time major champion has had a lot of support throughout his rehabilitation process. Woods’ longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, has often been spotted by his side. “Erica dropped everything to...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy