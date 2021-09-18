CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mary Jennings of ‘Matriarch’: “You never know when inspiration might strike and you want to write it down immediately”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave a journal, phone or handheld recorder, or something like that handy at all times. You never know when inspiration might strike and you want to write it down immediately. I keep a journal and my phone next to my bed because so often I will wake up from dreams with lyric or melody ideas that turn into full-blown songs.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Timothy Wolf, ‘Down’

2021 has undoubtedly been a year of ups and downs for Timothy Wolf, but as he gears up to unleash his forthcoming album, he’s given fans a taste of what’s to come by way of new single, “Down”. Bursting into the year with the release of “In Your Arms Again”...
MUSIC
Vulture

If You Want to Watch the VMAs, You Might Need a Cable Log-in

After last year’s weird pre-vaccine attempt at awards show normalcy, the 2021 Video Music Awards is back and healing as it reclaims its spot at the Barclays Center with a “fan-filled” show. The VMAs will also be hosted by Doja Cat with performances by the hostess herself, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, and more. So, if you’re wondering how you can tune into this weekend’s show, let’s get into it (yuh):
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
Wide Open Country

Jennifer Nettles + Justin Miller: How a Sugarland Music Video Led to Their Love Story

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and her musical second half, Kristian Bush, have had some incredible success over the years in Nashville. The country music duo has won multiple Grammy awards and Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards and racked up numerous hit songs across their six studio albums. But Nettles has had some success in her personal life as well. She's been happily married to her second husband Justin Miller since 2011 and she has her singing career to thank for their meeting. Sometimes you meet the right person while you're still with someone else, but eventually, the stars align and the timing is right.
NASHVILLE, TN
hendersonvillestandard.com

When you walk into a bar you never know who you're going to meet

Twenty-eight years ago this week, the movie, “The Thing Called Love,” was released in the theaters. Don’t worry whether or not you remember it, because a lot of people don’t. In fact, according to the website IMDB, it cost $14 million to make but only made more than $1 million.
NASHVILLE, TN
995qyk.com

11 Jason Aldean Fan Made Items That You’ll Want Immediately

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Heap
Person
Mike Doughty
Person
Teddy Geiger
Variety

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Says Band ‘Will Never Reunite’

R.E.M. fans, Michael Stipe doesn’t have encouraging news when it comes to ever seeing the seminal rock band ever together again. In a new interview for New York public radio station WNYC, Stipe was clear about his take on the future — or lack thereof — for R.E.M.: “We will never reunite.” WNYC’s “All of It with Alison Stewart” featured Stipe on its Sept. 21 episode, which happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of R.E.M.’s breakup, on Sept. 21, 2011. Why not take the route so many bands of yore have chosen — from KISS to Pavement to Swedish House...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Music Industry#Inspiration#Stop Motion#Matriarch#No Sass Creations#Bolo#Casio#Lionsgate#Roadtrip Nation#Cmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

The War on Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is Pure Bob Dylan Fan-Fiction

There are too many Bob Dylan references to count in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the latest arena-ready single from the War on Drugs. Some are lyrical nods to beloved songs like “Shelter From The Storm,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Standing in the Doorway.” Others are even more on-the-nose, like the moment where Adam Granduciel’s narrator gets caught up in nostalgia over a Never Ending Tour gig: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” But the key Dylan fan-fiction moment arrives when the first chorus hits and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig join in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

24kGoldn on Michael Jackson, Drake, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

24kGoldn’s guitar-laced, melodic hip-hop defies a single genre, so it makes sense that his favorite songs are as eclectic as his own music. The 20-year-old rapper submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time rankings, voting for a healthy mix of post-2000s hip-hop and R&B with the occasional soul classic and pop anthem. Goldn — real name Golden Landis Von Jones — was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to participate in the new list. Goldn described his Number One song, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as the “pinnacle of creativity,” from the iconic video to Jackson’s dance...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy