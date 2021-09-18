CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Diane Egbers of Leadership Excelleration: “Being present and focused on serving others is also important”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing present and focused on serving others is also important. I personally have a mindful practice every morning when I ask myself, ‘how can I be of service today?’ Think of being in service to your team, your clients, and the leaders that report to you. Begin your workdays with the phrase, “how can I help you today?’

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Mike Brush of Core International: “Make a habit of providing regular feedback to your people, both good and bad”

Make a habit of providing regular feedback to your people, both good and bad. Regularly discuss what is going well and where course correction is required. Once providing feedback becomes part of your regular leadership practice then the easier it will be for you to provide feedback when the tougher conversations are required. Deal with facts and observations not feelings. Provide feedback that is specific. Focus on the issue not the person. Follow up afterwards and reinforce the behavior changes you are seeing.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
dickinson.edu

Dickinson Presents Presidential Dialogues: Lessons in Leadership

Interim President John E. Jones III ’77, P’11, will kick off the new Presidential Dialogues series Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., with a discussion with Joanne Adebayo ’21, partnership marketing coordinator at L.L.Bean. Their conversation, which will be held in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium and be available via livestream, will focus on how Dickinson prepared Adebayo for her career and continues to shape her future and leadership goals.
CARLISLE, PA
Thrive Global

Leadership in Healthcare

The expectation in healthcare is that providers must deliver high-quality and most efficient care despite challenges. Leaders must adopt the right approach to help their teams overcome challenges to provide efficient care. They achieve their intention by choosing a suitable leadership in healthcare style among the following. Transactional Leadership. Transactional...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Le Rrb Consulting#Grant Us
VentureBeat

Want to win with AI? Focus on your leadership, not the competition.

You could say that when it comes to AI, companies today are engaged in a competition reminiscent of the ’60s space race. So it should be no surprise that OODA, an old pilot’s acronym for “observe, orient, decide and act,” has been co-opted by those wanting to amass business advantages through the use of data and machine learning.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

The Importance Of Work-Life Balance — And How To Achieve It

I had a career coaching client, Emily, come to me once with a dilemma I’ve heard all too often. She was overwhelmed at work, and felt like she had no time to focus on her personal life. She was taking phone calls at family dinners, putting in extra hours, and overall feeling like she was missing out on her life.
SCIENCE
harrisburgmagazine.com

LHA creates leadership cohorts to serve the Harrisburg community

Photo by Todd Gearhart for Leadership Harrisburg Area. Each year for the past 35 years, Leadership Harrisburg Area has welcomed another class into its rigorous nine-month Community Leadership Series training program — that’s more than 1,500 graduates since it started. Una Martone, president and CEO of LHA, says those graduates today are serving the community in a variety of ways — running boards of directors, leading corporations and large educational organizations, running non-profits, and pulling the community together.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Hickory Daily Record

Leadership conference focuses on stronger community

HICKORY — Several hundred leaders gathered recently for a half-day conference aimed at developing stronger leaders for a stronger community. The conference, held this year on Sept. 10, is hosted annually by the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation. “This was our third year presenting the conference, and each year we’ve grown...
HICKORY, NC
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Laura Bowley of Neolé: “Create a shared experience”

Create a shared experience. Isolation has been a real issue throughout the pandemic. One way to bring people together is by creating an experience they can share together. Sometimes that’s by shipping them something physical that they can use or experience simultaneously during the event (e.g., decorations, food, items for an activity). A cooking class or yoga class is another experience that everyone can engage in at the same time. Make sure you have a way for people to talk with each other and show off what they’re doing. A shared experience is no time to turn off video and mute everyone. OK, maybe during yoga…
PODCAST
Thrive Global

Effective Ways to Support Employee Mental Health in the Workplace

Mental health complications are among the leading causes of health concerns in different parts of the world. And as we adapt to the new normal, it is vital to look into the mental health of your employees if you are to propel your venture to greater heights. Skimp on this, and it could impact productivity, communications, and other critical business areas.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

T Tara Turk-Haynes of Leaf Group: “Education ”

Education — go out there and learn things about other people in a way that is rooted in those people. Don’t put the burden of education on them but take advantage of modern resources to create a path of educational growth for yourself. Curating your knowledge so that it fits your narrative is the opposite of inclusive.
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

7 Confidence Building Exercises To Make You A Better Leader

When it comes to being a leader, you’ll need to show the conviction and assurance to make people want to follow you. It sounds simple, but before you start building confidence in others, you have to first develop it in yourself. Feeling confident isn’t always easy, especially when you’re in...
Thrive Global

Catching up with ChartHop: Where they were, and where they are going

Today we are excited to catch up with 2019 PTP Portfolio Company, ChartHop. ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing together disparate sources of people data in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable. ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization and uses built-in access controls to protect the most sensitive data, so that the right level of insights are available to everyone throughout the company.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Deanna Singh of Flying Elephant: “Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity”

Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity. The most common reason why people don’t engage in these uncomfortable conversations is fear. They are afraid of saying the wrong thing — and they are also afraid of saying nothing. That is a paralyzing place to be, and we want to keep moving forward. That is why I give people the language and common experiences they need to allow them to breach new topics more bravely. It is much like learning a new language!
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Bridging The Gap: Why Loneliness Matters

You’ve likely experienced it at some point in your life: sitting around all day with nothing to do, staring at a screen’s cold glow, trying to scroll away boredom while wishing someone would ask you to get out and do something. In these moments, it is often easy to feel alone, as if the weight of isolation has negated the ability to connect with anyone in a meaningful way. For many in Gen-Z, these feelings of isolation are not just fleeting experiences but have, unfortunately, become the norm. With the influx of apps designed to put our social interactions in the digital realm, many young adults are getting fewer and fewer opportunities to build sincere relationships. When you factor in a global pandemic that saw much of the world in forced isolation, for many young adults, creating and maintaining meaningful relationships has felt like an impossible task.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Oleg Kurchenko of Binaryx: “Learn to plan and develop investment strategies”

Learn to plan and develop investment strategies. Study the basic concepts of investing, how it is carried out. Even classical investment theories are suitable because the principles are similar. Firstly, discover basic terms, especially diversification and averaging. Knowing these concepts will help you to create an investment plan and develop your strategy.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy