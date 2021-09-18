CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Nordlander of ThoughtExchange: "Wrap change in a compelling rationale"

By Charlie Katz
 6 days ago

Wrap change in a compelling rationale. Business leaders the world over have been known to bemoan the difficulty of getting their employees on board with change because they subscribe to the mentality that when you're the boss, you shouldn't have to explain yourself. This is unreasonable and, frankly, unfair. Many of us spend at least as much time at work as we do at home with our families, which means that a great deal of our quality of life is tied up in our careers. If a significant change becomes necessary, don't expect them to take your word for it without clear communication of your reasoning. Organizational change often affects them profoundly and as leaders, we must respect our teams enough to give a better answer than "because I said so" or we will find ourselves in an uphill battle against our own people at the time we most need them on board.

Thrive Global

David Kreinces Of ETF Portfolio Management: “Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications”

Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications. There will always be smart people who either don’t understand the technology, ignore it, or reject it entirely. But on Wall Street “price is truth.” This means, the age and market capitalization of these assets tells you everything you need to know. Once you clearly see how fast these assets are growing the objections seem less meaningful.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Yael Tamar of SolidBlock: “Learn, Learn, Learn”

Learn, Learn, Learn. Once you’ve decided that you want to invest in crypto, do your research. There are many types of crypto in addition to the famous or rather, infamous Bitcoin. Moreover, consider other sorts of novel investment opportunities such as tokenized real estate (not just because that’s my niche) but because it’s liquid and based on THE MOST stable asset classes, namely real estate.
MARKETS
Thrive Global

Daniel Mangena: “Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human”

Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human. Going for great things is amazing and very, very powerful, but we do well to remember that as humans, we’re not going to hit every single mark, we’re not going to hit every single goal and being okay with that will be instrumental in handling those times when we don’t actually hit the goal.
PHILANTHROPY
Thrive Global

Use These Journal Prompts to Change Your Thinking

It’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of negative thoughts. Events that happen in everyone’s life like embarrassing moments, mistakes at work, self-doubt, and so on, leave a mark on how we think and feel. Not to mention, from the constant use of social media, we’re exposed to the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Transcendental Meditation: Benefits, Cost, What to Expect

Interested in discovering the benefits of meditation for yourself? Are you looking to reduce stress and anxiety? Improve focus and concentration? Expand your consciousness and self awareness? Perhaps a combination of these? Still a little skeptical? Well, you should be. Not all meditation is created equal, and there are plenty with virtually zero scientific backing and are based largely on the “placebo effect.” While are dozens of types of meditation available worldwide, transcendental meditation has among the highest amount of scientific evidence available with over 800 studies and decades of data. In this beginner’s guide, we will teach you the awesome benefits and what to expect in a transcendental meditation course. Find out why celebrities like Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Russell Brand and billionaires like Ray Dalio and Oprah swear by it!
YOGA
Thrive Global

Catching up with ChartHop: Where they were, and where they are going

Today we are excited to catch up with 2019 PTP Portfolio Company, ChartHop. ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing together disparate sources of people data in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable. ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization and uses built-in access controls to protect the most sensitive data, so that the right level of insights are available to everyone throughout the company.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How Yoga Helps You Focus In The Moment

When the body moves into a posture that may pose an interesting challenge or hold one’s focus for a while it gives you time to reflect on who you are and what your true self actually wants. Yoga has been sought out as a way to enhance one’s awareness and experience of their physical body in ways that would not otherwise be possible without such intense concentration, says Georges Chahwan. By practicing your yoga postures and routines you are able to notice what it is that your body needs, and thus you can get a more accurate picture of who you are on a deeper level.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Greg Johnson of Rubicon Crypto: “Go Long or Go Home”

Go Long or Go Home — The final thing that we encourage at Rubicon Crypto to both our clients and everyone in the community is to have the longest time horizon in mind for the crypto portion of their portfolios. This industry, despite all the recent attention and headlines is only in its infancy. In order to have the best opportunity to realize the outsized gains that many experts believe are possible from investing in crypto and digital assets, you must, must be prepared to “go long”. For every short term, overnight crypto success story there are countless others who lose in a big way trying to time this market. Go long or go home.
ECONOMY

