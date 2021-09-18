Elizabeth Cholawsky of HG Insights: “Don’t get hung up on titles”

Interested in discovering the benefits of meditation for yourself? Are you looking to reduce stress and anxiety? Improve focus and concentration? Expand your consciousness and self awareness? Perhaps a combination of these? Still a little skeptical? Well, you should be. Not all meditation is created equal, and there are plenty with virtually zero scientific backing and are based largely on the “placebo effect.” While are dozens of types of meditation available worldwide, transcendental meditation has among the highest amount of scientific evidence available with over 800 studies and decades of data. In this beginner’s guide, we will teach you the awesome benefits and what to expect in a transcendental meditation course. Find out why celebrities like Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Russell Brand and billionaires like Ray Dalio and Oprah swear by it!

YOGA ・ 18 HOURS AGO