Elizabeth Cholawsky of HG Insights: “Don’t get hung up on titles”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t get hung up on titles. I’ve seen executives pass on jobs that could be a huge stepping stone just because the title isn’t what they consider “the right title” for their progress and professional growth. For example, I was working for a speech recognition as a vice president, but I wanted to get into a bigger company with better recognition in the market. Digital Sound offered me a director of product role, and even though on paper it looked like a step back, it didn’t hurt my career — actually it helped me because it was a broader role, and it proved a broader set of skills.

