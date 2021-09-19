CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses React to ‘Crisis’ Declaration at East Liverpool City Hospital

By Jo Ann Bobby-Gilbert
businessjournaldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Still working without a contract a year after the previous one expired, nurses at East Liverpool City Hospital expressed concern Friday about the hospital’s newly-declared “crisis” status in light of soaring COVID-19 cases and a lack of nursing staff. The nurses are members of Ohio Nurses...

