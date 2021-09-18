CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Lowden of HUMAN: “How every day is different with new challenges and opportunities”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much of an honor it is to represent a brand as the CMO. How every day is different with new challenges and opportunities. If you have an amazing team, you can pretty much overcome any obstacle. How important it is to do things differently than your competition and the...

thriveglobal.com

Thrive Global

CK Sample of Hypergiant: “Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to”

Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to. Lots of great employees who have never shown signs of burning out in the past, can suddenly and invisibly start overworking themselves in a remote scenario, because they are missing the rituals of going into an office that compartmentalize the work from the rest of their lives (commuting, going out for lunch, even dressing up for work etc). It’s important to talk to your employees about creating repeatable structures and habits in their workday when remote that set appropriate boundaries to avoid burnout.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence in Finance: Opportunities and Challenges

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not a new kid on the block anymore and the field is developing at a constantly increasing pace. Pretty much every day there is some kind of new development, be it a research paper announcing a new or improved machine learning algorithm, a new library for one of the most popular programming languages (Python/R/Julia), etc.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

How AI is creating new job opportunities in the tech and music industries

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic over the past few years. AI has provided us with significant support across all aspects of life and has helped make huge strides in efficiencies and productivity for many companies. However, whilst for many the benefits are easy to see there is...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Real Change, Powered by Human Difference

Careers aren’t just about work. Fulfilling jobs should also offer employees personal and professional development, a support network, and a sense of belonging. That’s why Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), also known as affinity groups, play an important part in many organizations. ERGs also provide many benefits, from recruitment to retention...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Bill Gates
Thrive Global

Felix Cao of Happy Buying Brain: “How Do You Get People Involved in Cryptocurrency?”

How Do You Get People Involved in Cryptocurrency? There seems to be quite a bit of fragmentation in terms of how the different blockchain networks operate in relation to each other. So, this may create confusion on exactly what to do when someone is new and wants to learn more about the ways to become a participant in cryptocurrency and blockchain projects.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Thrive Global

David Kreinces Of ETF Portfolio Management: “Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications”

Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications. There will always be smart people who either don’t understand the technology, ignore it, or reject it entirely. But on Wall Street “price is truth.” This means, the age and market capitalization of these assets tells you everything you need to know. Once you clearly see how fast these assets are growing the objections seem less meaningful.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

Catching up with ChartHop: Where they were, and where they are going

Today we are excited to catch up with 2019 PTP Portfolio Company, ChartHop. ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing together disparate sources of people data in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable. ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization and uses built-in access controls to protect the most sensitive data, so that the right level of insights are available to everyone throughout the company.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Michael Denny of ‘the investment nerd’: “Hype does not equal profits”

Hype does not equal profits. Hype may actually mean losses in the crypto space. Unless you are deep into the weeds on what is new and trending, if you hear about the next great thing, it’s possible you are at the end of the road and that opportunity is about to turn into a bust. A much better plan, if you don’t want to spend half your day researching items, is to find the projects that seem to have sticking power and invest when the market is down overall.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

Laura Bowley of Neolé: “Create a shared experience”

Create a shared experience. Isolation has been a real issue throughout the pandemic. One way to bring people together is by creating an experience they can share together. Sometimes that’s by shipping them something physical that they can use or experience simultaneously during the event (e.g., decorations, food, items for an activity). A cooking class or yoga class is another experience that everyone can engage in at the same time. Make sure you have a way for people to talk with each other and show off what they’re doing. A shared experience is no time to turn off video and mute everyone. OK, maybe during yoga…
PODCAST
Thrive Global

Oleg Kurchenko of Binaryx: “Learn to plan and develop investment strategies”

Learn to plan and develop investment strategies. Study the basic concepts of investing, how it is carried out. Even classical investment theories are suitable because the principles are similar. Firstly, discover basic terms, especially diversification and averaging. Knowing these concepts will help you to create an investment plan and develop your strategy.
MARKETS
Thrive Global

The Power of Instincts in Business

Recently, I had a conversation that ended with me seeing red flags. In the past, I’ve ignored these red flags in pursuit of executing. What I came to realize is that’s a very short-term approach, an approach that actually works against you. You may get out of the gate quicker, but you’ll definitely not hit the finish line any faster or in a better position. The long-term approach is to address it immediately by following your instincts. There is no need to delay important conversations, decisions or outcomes to a later date. The majority of the time people don’t listen or follow their instincts because they want to avoid confrontation, however, the most effective way to improve performance is not to avoid it, but rather approach conversations in a constructive and positive way.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Rob Zel of bitni: “Never invest what you can’t afford to lose”

Never invest what you can’t afford to lose. Cryptocurrency is still very new and the prices are being discovered. There is very little stability in coins that aren’t backed by an external asset. The coins with the most potential for gain are ones with a significant potential for loss. The smaller a coin’s market capital is, the more whildly it fluctuates from a few trades. These are the coins that can have the biggest gains percentage wise, but also the biggest losses. You can 10x your money, or you can end up with one-tenth of your money. This is the very first thing I tell everyone who asks me about crypto investments.
MARKETS
Thrive Global

Tibor Bedő of BrokerChooser: “The necessity of research”

The necessity of research: At times, projects are released by the dozen, and it is highly recommended to research them before making a decision to invest. Some projects do not have tech behind them, just a name and a price tag, often involving scam. Over the past few years, the...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Jerry Vanleeuwen

A MOTIVATING JOURNEY FROM PARAMEDIC TO REAL ESTATE: JERRY VANLEEUWEN. Jerry Vanleeuwen is one of the leading names in the real estate industry in Ontario, Canada. He does well in his business because of his passion for real estate. Moreover, Jerry wishes to create better opportunities for people in his work domain and desires to see them shine. His dedication and sincerity towards work will surely lead him to greater heights of success and prosperity.
REAL ESTATE
Thrive Global

Justin Podhola of Elite Mining: “Things get done by rolling up your sleeves and getting to work on important subjects at hand”

…It’s worth mentioning that the Bitcoin ecosystem in its current state has a much smaller carbon footprint than that of the current financial system. What we should focus on is building something that our children’s grandchildren can be proud of. Things get done by rolling up your sleeves and getting to work on important subjects at hand.
MARKETS

