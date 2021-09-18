CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John DeMarco: “Create or expand your culture of innovation”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate or expand your culture of innovation. At the end of the day, to stay relevant, you need to create a culture of innovation. Building this kind of culture doesn’t happen overnight, but with intentionality, it can reap large rewards. At Experian, we focus on building a culture of innovation in many ways, including things like Employee Resource Groups. These groups create an opportunity for networking across business units to happen organically, and we often see ideas sparked and innovation come out of these relationships as a result.

