CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Charis Jones of Sassy Jones: “Be a good listener”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe a good listener. There’s a reason we have two ears and one mouth! You have to be a good receiver and a good feeler to intuitively understand your team members. You need boundaries and appointments and can’t let it take over your day, of course, but it’s important to create those pockets of opportunities to listen to those around you.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Morning Meditations Of Regrets Domain: Clint Ballard, Jr. ❤

Taking a chance on love, and giving your heart to someone is, risky. ❤ It’s the epitome of being at risk, with someone. One heart, mind, body, and Soul are practically on the line. Nevertheless, these are one of the risks when it comes to love. However, let’s remember to keep in mind that love is still a beautiful thing! Sometimes, the journey is more strenuous than what we desire it to be. Nevertheless, love is still, love!
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Reflections Of Morning Dawn 🌄 Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerican #BlackAmericanMusic 🍑

One of the most precious reflections, regarding the morning 🌄 dawn is how it reminds us of there being another dawn, another day! We are blessed by the Most High to have awakened to another day. Yes. We are truly blessed. As the elders of Black America often say, everyone didn’t wake up, during this morning. From a Biblical realm, tomorrow is not promised. Every morning in our awakening is a gift. Every morning! So, arise precious Darlings. Arise, in the morning dawn!
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

Smile Often (and Laugh More). A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”. As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ernst Young Llp
Thrive Global

Honey Tales: Eddie Chamblee #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerican #BlackAmericanMusic 🍑

Nature surely has a passion for seduction and healing. Furthermore, she has a way of demonstrating her artistic side. It’s supernatural. The very ingredient of honey 🍯 is as ancient as time; a special gift from nature, to be exact. The very coloring, texture, and aura has a way of bringing a deepening vibe into your very Soul! It is so enriching that it has the power of bringing life into the musical arena.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

She is a good friend that guides you and corrects you when you’re wrong

We don’t meet one day, but what she did. Make me happy, proud, and feel like I have truth sister, friend, and person who guide me through everything I did. Elisa’s Words, “Do whatever and ever your heart want only and don’t listen to negative people.”. She is really great...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Deanna Singh of Flying Elephant: “Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity”

Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity. The most common reason why people don’t engage in these uncomfortable conversations is fear. They are afraid of saying the wrong thing — and they are also afraid of saying nothing. That is a paralyzing place to be, and we want to keep moving forward. That is why I give people the language and common experiences they need to allow them to breach new topics more bravely. It is much like learning a new language!
SOCIETY
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Enjoying Lasting Happiness

The first step to enjoying lasting happiness is to actually understand what it means. When we talk about happiness, we usually mean a state of mind rather than a specific emotion. You may feel sad or angry sometimes, but you still know that other times you feel excited and joyful....
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Loving Tammy, In A Midnight Love: Debbie Reynolds ❤

Falling in love during the day can be fun! Nevertheless, when it’s during the course of the night, we have a more intricate dynamic! Again, during nighttime, everything is quiet. It means that we have another chance of listening to the teachings of the night. Always remember, that the Most High always speaks to us, during nighttime slumber. During those moments, night moves us into a more sensitive side; if we permit it to. Secrets are exposed. Love is revealed. We just hope that the object of our affection comes to sense us, too.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Thoughts and Photos: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Memories of being at the Fox Theater in Downtown, Atlanta continues to ease my mind. I remember it, as fresh as today. Going with Dad to see Jurassic Park was a fascinating on it’s own accord. At last, I was able to explore fiction in the middle of reality. The beauty of the auditorium. There was blue lighting at the top of the ceiling. Yes. It felt as if I was surrounded by Heaven’s gaze.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

4 beneficial morning habits to stay happy despite the worries.

Starting off the day must be exciting and full of belief to spend your day well. As morning calmness keeps us relaxed and energetic, that gives better functioning of our minds and leads to impactful work. Your sudden atmosphere after you get up from a long sleep matters the most...
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

“Once Upon A Time” When Love Was An Ancient Tale: Vivian Blaine 🫐🫐🫐🫐

There are different ways for conveying love, and the most famous of love stories. Of course, literature has been the haven for such. Ancient love stories are protected (and safeguarded) in the written word. In today’s modern era, people don’t really sing about love in that context, anymore. On the contrary, they are very direct in their conveying of love; and, the love stories, which follow. Nowadays, people really don’t talk about books, anymore; or housing love in the context of books. It’s why the Golden Classics of Hollywood were so important. During those times, one could find those songs, which spoke of love; how it was conveyed, during those times. Afterall, it was a time when people truly demonstrated love, throughout every part of society. It was even manifested, as such. Love was so profound. It was conveyed in philosophy, spirituality, walking through the gardens, and other means of every day society. Love was abundantly vast!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Transcendental Meditation: Benefits, Cost, What to Expect

Interested in discovering the benefits of meditation for yourself? Are you looking to reduce stress and anxiety? Improve focus and concentration? Expand your consciousness and self awareness? Perhaps a combination of these? Still a little skeptical? Well, you should be. Not all meditation is created equal, and there are plenty with virtually zero scientific backing and are based largely on the “placebo effect.” While are dozens of types of meditation available worldwide, transcendental meditation has among the highest amount of scientific evidence available with over 800 studies and decades of data. In this beginner’s guide, we will teach you the awesome benefits and what to expect in a transcendental meditation course. Find out why celebrities like Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Russell Brand and billionaires like Ray Dalio and Oprah swear by it!
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy