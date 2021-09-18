Charis Jones of Sassy Jones: “Be a good listener”

There are different ways for conveying love, and the most famous of love stories. Of course, literature has been the haven for such. Ancient love stories are protected (and safeguarded) in the written word. In today’s modern era, people don’t really sing about love in that context, anymore. On the contrary, they are very direct in their conveying of love; and, the love stories, which follow. Nowadays, people really don’t talk about books, anymore; or housing love in the context of books. It’s why the Golden Classics of Hollywood were so important. During those times, one could find those songs, which spoke of love; how it was conveyed, during those times. Afterall, it was a time when people truly demonstrated love, throughout every part of society. It was even manifested, as such. Love was so profound. It was conveyed in philosophy, spirituality, walking through the gardens, and other means of every day society. Love was abundantly vast!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO