State expands access to monoclonal antibodies

State health officials are expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for state residents who are diagnosed with Covid but who do not require hospitalization, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

Justice and Major Gen. James Hoyer announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard have implemented expanded access to monoclonal antibody therapy in the state, in an effort to reduce the state's rising death rate due to Covid and to relieve hospitals, which have reported a record number of Covid hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The treatment is performed intravenously and is effective for those who are diagnosed with Covid but who have not yet developed severe symptoms. The treatment does not work for those who are on a ventilator, health officials said.

Hoyer said that the state now has a centralized management oversight for delivery of the antibodies, which takes around 90 minutes and had been administered in hospitals. He added that there was no national shortage in the supply chain of the drug, as of Friday.

The state is increasing access points to include pharmacies, local health departments and, in some cases, local health clinics.

Hoyer said that the plan will ensure better logistics flow and management and will help to relieve pressure on hospitals. In addition, WVDHHR is providing additional testing capabilities as part of the plan.

"So, for example, an individual could go to a local health department, a local health center, and get tested and triaged and have the availability of antibodies, if that is the appropriate call of medical professionals," Hoyer said. "The task that's been given to us is to bring this under a central management oversight, just like with vaccines, and improve and expand access to create better logistics management and, hopefully, relieve some pressure off our hospitals, particularly emergency rooms."

A local physician, Dr. Kyle Muscari, had publicly asked earlier this month that state patients be given more access to the drug. Muscari had reported that the wait time between a local patient's positive Covid test result and treatment was five or six days.

In some of those cases, he said, patients who could have benefited from the treatment had developed severe symptoms that might have been prevented if the therapy were immediately available to them.

Muscari had said that testing and prevention had both adequately been addressed as a means for preventing deaths and hospitalizations from Covid but that the therapeutic possibilities available to patients had not yet been made as available.

He had also expressed concern that Covid tests could be exhausted, as the number of those being tested had drastically increased when schools reopened in August.

Justice and state Covid czar Dr. Clay Marsh both urged West Virginians to get vaccinated. They warned that the treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine and that it does not provide the same amount of protection that the vaccine provides to patients.

The antibody treatment is given to a patient who is diagnosed with Covid. The antibodies, which were generated in a laboratory, bind up the virus before the virus gets to the patient's cells but do not activate the patient's own immune system to make the antibodies.

The vaccine, on the other hand, activates a person's own immune system to "educate" the person's immune system to be on alert for any Covid infection.

WVDHHR Health Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad said that patients may have fevers and chills that start to resolve within 48 hours of the treatment.

"It helps keep you out of the hospital and helps keep them from getting critically ill," said Amjad, adding that the treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine but "could keep you alive."

Amjad advised that West Virginians get both the flu vaccine and the Covid vaccine.

Dr. Clay Marsh reported that 82 percent of residents who are hospitalized for Covid are unvaccinated and that 98 percent of Covid patients in intensive care units (ICU) did not have the vaccine.

The death rate for vaccinated West Virginians on Friday was .12 percent, he reported.

"It is really an important time for us to stay together," Marsh said. "This is not a time for us to fight each other.

"This is a time for us to choose full vaccination," he added.

Marsh urged state residents to put on facial coverings while indoors and to get vaccinated.

He added that the state is possibly approaching the peak of Covid cases during this wave of the pandemic, based on daily transmission rates and other data that state officials have analyzed.

He said there is an increase in hospitalizations around two to four weeks after a peak of new Covid cases is reached. Death rates lag behind the hospitalization rates.

Justice said 74 patients, including at least 19 patients under age 60, died between Wednesday and Friday.

Raleigh General Hospital Marketing Coordinator Courtney White said Friday that RGH operations have been affected by the surge of Covid cases.

On Friday, the hospital was treating fewer than 45 Covid patients. Of those, around 82 percent were unvaccinated, she said.

"Over the past few weeks, Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) has certainly seen and felt the impact of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases," said White. "We have been operating at the very edge of our capacity – and even reaching capacity at times – because of the current surge."

RGH had hospital beds available on Friday.

"We are doing everything we can to meet this latest surge with all of our available resources," said White.

Beckley ARH Hospital had 27 Covid patients, with eight patients in the ICU and two on ventilators on Friday, Appalachian Regional Healthcare West Virginia Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton reported.

Knowlton said that three of the patients had been vaccinated. None of the patients in ICU had been vaccinated, she reported.