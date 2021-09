This wild boar didn’t need any flashy spy gear to pull off this rescue mission. Once she saw the piglets in need, she knew she needed to lend a hoof. In order to further research prevention methods for African Swine Fever, a team of scientists from the Czech University of Life Sciences at the Voděradské Bučiny National Nature Reserve set up a trap with corn as bait in January 2020. Soon enough, two piglets found their way into the cage, unharmed, of course. Still, the animals were in distress and called out for help. Lucky for them, a female wild boar heard their cries and called in the calvary. With a team of eight other boars, the swine began to strategize how to open the wire gate.

