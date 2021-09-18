CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Eva-Marie Costello of Springboard: “Be open, honest and transparent”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe open, honest and transparent. Being transparent is paramount. The more your employees feel knowledgeable about how the business is doing and what current priorities are, the more confident they’ll be. A level of discretion is always required for leaders, but share what you can, and avoid being vague. That will send alarm bells ringing and can be misinterpreted or cause misunderstanding about how the business really is doing.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Maciej Kubiak Of PhotoAiD: “Be honest”

Be honest: Directness helps to maintain relationships. So be honest with your employer about your burnout. Consider the impact of hiding your problem. Both of you will be frustrated: your boss — because the work isn’t done, and you, because you can’t meet his or her expectations. Simplify things and tell them what you’re struggling with. That way, you’ll be able to find a solution together.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Laura Bowley of Neolé: “Create a shared experience”

Create a shared experience. Isolation has been a real issue throughout the pandemic. One way to bring people together is by creating an experience they can share together. Sometimes that’s by shipping them something physical that they can use or experience simultaneously during the event (e.g., decorations, food, items for an activity). A cooking class or yoga class is another experience that everyone can engage in at the same time. Make sure you have a way for people to talk with each other and show off what they’re doing. A shared experience is no time to turn off video and mute everyone. OK, maybe during yoga…
PODCAST
Thrive Global

Yael Tamar of SolidBlock: “Learn, Learn, Learn”

Learn, Learn, Learn. Once you’ve decided that you want to invest in crypto, do your research. There are many types of crypto in addition to the famous or rather, infamous Bitcoin. Moreover, consider other sorts of novel investment opportunities such as tokenized real estate (not just because that’s my niche) but because it’s liquid and based on THE MOST stable asset classes, namely real estate.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Linkedin#Vc Enterprise Ireland#Irish#Google
Thrive Global

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Jerry Vanleeuwen

A MOTIVATING JOURNEY FROM PARAMEDIC TO REAL ESTATE: JERRY VANLEEUWEN. Jerry Vanleeuwen is one of the leading names in the real estate industry in Ontario, Canada. He does well in his business because of his passion for real estate. Moreover, Jerry wishes to create better opportunities for people in his work domain and desires to see them shine. His dedication and sincerity towards work will surely lead him to greater heights of success and prosperity.
REAL ESTATE
Thrive Global

Michael Denny of ‘the investment nerd’: “Hype does not equal profits”

Hype does not equal profits. Hype may actually mean losses in the crypto space. Unless you are deep into the weeds on what is new and trending, if you hear about the next great thing, it’s possible you are at the end of the road and that opportunity is about to turn into a bust. A much better plan, if you don’t want to spend half your day researching items, is to find the projects that seem to have sticking power and invest when the market is down overall.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Corinne Breuil of ColorTokens: “Never trust, always verify”

“Never trust, always verify” is a key tenet of the Zero Trust framework. A highly effective application of this framework approaches access by verifying all aspects of a user beyond their identity alone. For example, establishing trust of a user and making sure the user is coming in from a device that has AV installed and up-to-date patches with a device posture check. In simple terms, the Zero Trust journey starts by only allowing what you trust, stopping what you don’t know, and progressively allowing transactions as you gain trust. It’s a process of “building the muscle” for long-term cybersecurity effectiveness.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Transcendental Meditation: Benefits, Cost, What to Expect

Interested in discovering the benefits of meditation for yourself? Are you looking to reduce stress and anxiety? Improve focus and concentration? Expand your consciousness and self awareness? Perhaps a combination of these? Still a little skeptical? Well, you should be. Not all meditation is created equal, and there are plenty with virtually zero scientific backing and are based largely on the “placebo effect.” While are dozens of types of meditation available worldwide, transcendental meditation has among the highest amount of scientific evidence available with over 800 studies and decades of data. In this beginner’s guide, we will teach you the awesome benefits and what to expect in a transcendental meditation course. Find out why celebrities like Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Russell Brand and billionaires like Ray Dalio and Oprah swear by it!
YOGA
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Bridging The Gap: Why Loneliness Matters

You’ve likely experienced it at some point in your life: sitting around all day with nothing to do, staring at a screen’s cold glow, trying to scroll away boredom while wishing someone would ask you to get out and do something. In these moments, it is often easy to feel alone, as if the weight of isolation has negated the ability to connect with anyone in a meaningful way. For many in Gen-Z, these feelings of isolation are not just fleeting experiences but have, unfortunately, become the norm. With the influx of apps designed to put our social interactions in the digital realm, many young adults are getting fewer and fewer opportunities to build sincere relationships. When you factor in a global pandemic that saw much of the world in forced isolation, for many young adults, creating and maintaining meaningful relationships has felt like an impossible task.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Catching up with ChartHop: Where they were, and where they are going

Today we are excited to catch up with 2019 PTP Portfolio Company, ChartHop. ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing together disparate sources of people data in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable. ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization and uses built-in access controls to protect the most sensitive data, so that the right level of insights are available to everyone throughout the company.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

4 beneficial morning habits to stay happy despite the worries.

Starting off the day must be exciting and full of belief to spend your day well. As morning calmness keeps us relaxed and energetic, that gives better functioning of our minds and leads to impactful work. Your sudden atmosphere after you get up from a long sleep matters the most...
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

3 Insanely Effective Manifestation Techniques You’re Likely Unaware Of

You’re about to learn three techniques to help you manifest more love and success in your life. These manifestation techniques work when they are repeated frequently. 1-Neville Goddard — “Assume the wish fulfilled.”. This is one of the most popular Neville Goddard techniques about manifestation. This has the power to create a...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

Smile Often (and Laugh More). A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”. As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy