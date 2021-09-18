Eva-Marie Costello of Springboard: “Be open, honest and transparent”
Be open, honest and transparent. Being transparent is paramount. The more your employees feel knowledgeable about how the business is doing and what current priorities are, the more confident they’ll be. A level of discretion is always required for leaders, but share what you can, and avoid being vague. That will send alarm bells ringing and can be misinterpreted or cause misunderstanding about how the business really is doing.thriveglobal.com
