Mamma’s Love Is Always, Enough! Enrico Di Giuseppe #Italian-American
Mamma’s love can never be replaced; nor can one find an abundance of it. Her love is beautiful, intriguing, exquisite, and a connection to a Higher level of abundance, since ancient times. Yes. Her love has been celebrated since the beginning of time. Child birth. Menstrual Cycle. The ability to allow another life to grow inside of her. All of these factors grant her the power (and decorum) to keep the realm (and entities) of time. That is why Mamma is celebrated.thriveglobal.com
