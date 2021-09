Twinsburg superintendent Kathryn Powers announced the recommendation of Sally Petitte as the high school's new varsity head softball coach via press release on Thursday. “I'm very honored and excited to accept the head softball coach position," Petitte said in the release. "As a young athlete, coaching was always the next step that I aspired to achieve. To be able to pass on my love of the game, and continue to teach the sport I love so much, is humbling. I'm looking forward to working with the players and parents, and watching the program flourish.”

