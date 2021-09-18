Levon Movessian: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”
Levon Movessian comes from a family of talented, creative people who have helped shape him into the man he is today. He took the chance on an emerging industry, running a blockchain technology and software develop-ment business. “I’m a philanthropist and I like to help people pursue their own financial freedom through advisory and education.” Levon finds himself in a unique industry. Rather than being competitive, it is a community of collaborative minds who share a common goal of revolutionizing the global economy.thriveglobal.com
