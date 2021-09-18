CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Levon Movessian: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

By Neila Jovan
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevon Movessian comes from a family of talented, creative people who have helped shape him into the man he is today. He took the chance on an emerging industry, running a blockchain technology and software develop-ment business. “I’m a philanthropist and I like to help people pursue their own financial freedom through advisory and education.” Levon finds himself in a unique industry. Rather than being competitive, it is a community of collaborative minds who share a common goal of revolutionizing the global economy.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Felix Cao of Happy Buying Brain: “How Do You Get People Involved in Cryptocurrency?”

How Do You Get People Involved in Cryptocurrency? There seems to be quite a bit of fragmentation in terms of how the different blockchain networks operate in relation to each other. So, this may create confusion on exactly what to do when someone is new and wants to learn more about the ways to become a participant in cryptocurrency and blockchain projects.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Thrive Global

Mike Brush of Core International: “Make a habit of providing regular feedback to your people, both good and bad”

Make a habit of providing regular feedback to your people, both good and bad. Regularly discuss what is going well and where course correction is required. Once providing feedback becomes part of your regular leadership practice then the easier it will be for you to provide feedback when the tougher conversations are required. Deal with facts and observations not feelings. Provide feedback that is specific. Focus on the issue not the person. Follow up afterwards and reinforce the behavior changes you are seeing.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Rob Zel of bitni: “Never invest what you can’t afford to lose”

Never invest what you can’t afford to lose. Cryptocurrency is still very new and the prices are being discovered. There is very little stability in coins that aren’t backed by an external asset. The coins with the most potential for gain are ones with a significant potential for loss. The smaller a coin’s market capital is, the more whildly it fluctuates from a few trades. These are the coins that can have the biggest gains percentage wise, but also the biggest losses. You can 10x your money, or you can end up with one-tenth of your money. This is the very first thing I tell everyone who asks me about crypto investments.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mov#Global Economy
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Beating Burnout: Angela Ficken, LICSW of Worried to Well-Balanced: On The 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?
HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Importance Of Work-Life Balance — And How To Achieve It

I had a career coaching client, Emily, come to me once with a dilemma I’ve heard all too often. She was overwhelmed at work, and felt like she had no time to focus on her personal life. She was taking phone calls at family dinners, putting in extra hours, and overall feeling like she was missing out on her life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Thrive Global

The Power of Instincts in Business

Recently, I had a conversation that ended with me seeing red flags. In the past, I’ve ignored these red flags in pursuit of executing. What I came to realize is that’s a very short-term approach, an approach that actually works against you. You may get out of the gate quicker, but you’ll definitely not hit the finish line any faster or in a better position. The long-term approach is to address it immediately by following your instincts. There is no need to delay important conversations, decisions or outcomes to a later date. The majority of the time people don’t listen or follow their instincts because they want to avoid confrontation, however, the most effective way to improve performance is not to avoid it, but rather approach conversations in a constructive and positive way.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Deanna Singh of Flying Elephant: “Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity”

Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity. The most common reason why people don’t engage in these uncomfortable conversations is fear. They are afraid of saying the wrong thing — and they are also afraid of saying nothing. That is a paralyzing place to be, and we want to keep moving forward. That is why I give people the language and common experiences they need to allow them to breach new topics more bravely. It is much like learning a new language!
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

4 beneficial morning habits to stay happy despite the worries.

Starting off the day must be exciting and full of belief to spend your day well. As morning calmness keeps us relaxed and energetic, that gives better functioning of our minds and leads to impactful work. Your sudden atmosphere after you get up from a long sleep matters the most...
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

CK Sample of Hypergiant: “Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to”

Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to. Lots of great employees who have never shown signs of burning out in the past, can suddenly and invisibly start overworking themselves in a remote scenario, because they are missing the rituals of going into an office that compartmentalize the work from the rest of their lives (commuting, going out for lunch, even dressing up for work etc). It’s important to talk to your employees about creating repeatable structures and habits in their workday when remote that set appropriate boundaries to avoid burnout.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Catching up with ChartHop: Where they were, and where they are going

Today we are excited to catch up with 2019 PTP Portfolio Company, ChartHop. ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing together disparate sources of people data in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable. ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization and uses built-in access controls to protect the most sensitive data, so that the right level of insights are available to everyone throughout the company.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Michael Denny of ‘the investment nerd’: “Hype does not equal profits”

Hype does not equal profits. Hype may actually mean losses in the crypto space. Unless you are deep into the weeds on what is new and trending, if you hear about the next great thing, it’s possible you are at the end of the road and that opportunity is about to turn into a bust. A much better plan, if you don’t want to spend half your day researching items, is to find the projects that seem to have sticking power and invest when the market is down overall.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

David Kreinces Of ETF Portfolio Management: “Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications”

Investors should remember that cryptocurrencies are very complicated and disruptive applications. There will always be smart people who either don’t understand the technology, ignore it, or reject it entirely. But on Wall Street “price is truth.” This means, the age and market capitalization of these assets tells you everything you need to know. Once you clearly see how fast these assets are growing the objections seem less meaningful.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy