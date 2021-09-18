CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New Orleans Saints will have a total of eight coaches unable to attend Sunday's road game against the Panthers because of positive COVID-19 tests. While offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young ,will not be able to attend the game, the club announced on Saturday.

