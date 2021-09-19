CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

TMI's Sam Webb, Josh Newkirk recap Michigan's 63-10 win against Northern Illinois

By Josh Newkirk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMI's Sam Webb & Josh Newkirk recap No. 25 Michigan's 63-10 win against Northern Illinois. Michigan scored a touchdown on its first nine possessions. Offensively, U-M totaled 606 total yards, with 373 yards coming on the ground. Blake Corum led U-M with 125 yards, including three touchdowns runs. Freshman Donovan Edwards scored his first two career touchdowns at Michigan.

