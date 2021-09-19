Jesse Watters: The FBI failed America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, former FBI Special Agent Mark Morgan joined The National Desk to share his memory of Ground Zero. "As I stood there literally where the Twin Towers once stood, I didn't even feel like I was in America," said Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “I also was inspired at the same time, and I had hope at the same time while we were standing in the middle of devastation, seeing the incredible rescue and recovery effort that was going on, the resolve to continue, to not let this change who we are, and to continue to go after and find those responsible.”

